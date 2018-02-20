‘Never again,’ student survivors of Parkland high school shooting take message to Florida lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The first contingent of South Florida high school students seeking controls on assault rifles and better background checks following last week’s deadly school shooting traveled to the State Capitol on Tuesday.

Two busloads of students left Parkland Tuesday afternoon.

About three dozen high school students, many from Stoneman Douglas High School, arrived in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

Another 100 or so are expected to arrive Tuesday night.

The students spent their time meeting with those who support their issue of banning assault rifles.

They also met with people who believe that guns aren’t the issue, it’s people.

“We’re high schoolers. We have a voice and we are not afraid to use it and I know plenty of people who aren’t going to set foot in a school until a change is made,” said Rachel Catania, a sophomore at Stoneman Douglas High School.

Catania described change as, “anything. Even it’s just banning the AR-15.”

