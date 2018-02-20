Manatee High School student charged after note about shooting threat found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – Bradenton police detectives charged a freshman at Manatee High School on Tuesday after finding a note containing a threat to commit violence to people at the school.

According to police, a Manatee High School student found the note on Feb. 15.

School staff seized the note and the resource officer was notified.

The note said that on Feb. 22 at 12:15 p.m., a shooting would occur on the Manatee High School campus.

Brandenton police detectives began pursuing leads and proactive measures were set in place, as well as increased police presence at the school.

On Tuesday, police, with the help of the FBI, were able to identify and charge the student with false report concerning planting a bomb, an explosive or a weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner, which is a second degree felony charge.

