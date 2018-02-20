Local ice rinks expect increased interest with Winter Olympics

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — With Winter Olympics in full swing, many people are getting excited and interested in the sports seen on television. Hockey is certainly a popular winter sport, and kids and adults may be tempted to learn how to play. The Ice Sports Forum in Brandon offers “learn to skate” instruction and clinics.

The Ice Sports Forum has 100 different adult teams that range from beginner to advanced. Kids can learn to play with the Mites teams for ages 8 and younger. Youth hockey teams continue through high school.

Aimee Clay is the Youth Hockey Director at the Ice Sports Forum.

“I have little boys and little girls that are as young as four years old,” said Clay. “They get on the ice for the first time, and that’s probably my favorite age,” she continued.

Clay knows they will see an influx of people who want to learn to play the game or want to return to the ice after the excitement of the Winter Olympics.

“We love to have people out here to experience it for the first time,” said Clay. “Kids watch it on TV, and I’m sure they drive their parents crazy running around the house playing little shinny hockey, and here we let them strap the skates on and try the whole package,” Clay continued.

The Learn-To-Skate 8 week course is $149, and a one time trial session is $20. Clay gave WFLA’s Gayle Guyardo and Leigh Spann a quick lesson in hockey shots and set up small goals for them to defend. While the USA Women’s Hockey Team won’t be calling them any time soon, it was a fun experience.

