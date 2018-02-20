Largo police offer ALICE program, active shooter safety training

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo High Parent Teacher Student Association is hosting an active shooter training workshop.

Teachers, students and parents want to be prepared for the worst.

“We felt the information was relevant and we wanted to educate and empower our students and families and teachers on a very serious safety topic,” said Michelle Alfred, PTSA President.

Alfred has a son that attends Largo High. She said she cried after the shooting in Parkland.

“I couldn’t imagine. I had a hard time imagining what it would be like if it was my own son,” she said.

Largo police officers will discuss the ALICE Program, which means Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

“ALICE is a response to an active shooter. If you have a violent intruder come into a location, it’s how citizens can respond to that,” said Officer Keith Bowling with Largo PD.

Trained officers with the department provide the classes for anyone at businesses, churches, concert venues and schools.

“We just want people to be aware of the fact there are options to keep themselves safe, safer and help reduce the risk of being a victim,” said Officer Bowling.

Officers will provide a presentation, which includes an overview of ALICE.

Alfred said if enough people are interested, they’ll organize a class for officers to demonstrate the hands on portion of the program.

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s