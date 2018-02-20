Largo police offer ALICE program, active shooter safety training

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The Largo High Parent Teacher Student Association is hosting an active shooter training workshop.

Teachers, students and parents want to be prepared for the worst.

“We felt the information was relevant and we wanted to educate and empower our students and families and teachers on a very serious safety topic,” said Michelle Alfred, PTSA President.

Alfred has a son that attends Largo High. She said she cried after the shooting in Parkland.

“I couldn’t imagine. I had a hard time imagining what it would be like if it was my own son,” she said.

Largo police officers will discuss the ALICE Program, which means Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

“ALICE is a response to an active shooter. If you have a violent intruder come into a location, it’s how citizens can respond to that,” said Officer Keith Bowling with Largo PD.

Trained officers with the department provide the classes for anyone at businesses, churches, concert venues and schools.

“We just want people to be aware of the fact there are options to keep themselves safe, safer and help reduce the risk of being a victim,” said Officer Bowling.

Officers will provide a presentation, which includes an overview of ALICE.

Alfred said if enough people are interested, they’ll organize a class for officers to demonstrate the hands on portion of the program.

