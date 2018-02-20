Lakeland dog deemed ‘vicious’ after mauling cat to death

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County judge has deemed a dog “vicious” after it allegedly attacked and killed a family’s cat.

The Aguilar family is still heartbroken, nearly two months after they say their family cat Kitty was attacked and killed by their neighbor’s dog.

“It’s just a part of us that’s gone. It’s just horrible the way he had to leave us,” Jennifer Aguilar told WFLA in tears.

The dog’s owner, Diane Mackey, originally told a neighbor that the dog and cat had an incident in the alley between some houses.

Home surveillance video from the Aguilar’s Lakeland backyard showed otherwise.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Jennifer Aguilar said.

In the video, Diane Mackey can be seen dragging her dog out of the Aguilar’s backyard, scolding the dog. Four minutes later, she is back in the Aguilar’s yard, dragging the dead 16-year old cat in a garbage bag.

At that point, she is heard saying to someone, “just put it in the green barrel,” referring to the garbage can.

In court on Tuesday, a judge heard accounts from various neighbors, including one who talked about when her small dog was attacked by Diane Mackey’s dog a few months prior. Mackey admitted to the judge the dog was not on a leash during either incident.

Mackey also admitted in court that she found her dog standing over the dead cat, but she denied that her dog killed the cat.

“So why put it in a trash bag?” she was asked.

Mackey responded saying, “I knew the residence had young children so I brought a leaf bag. I did not want the children to see the body of a dead cat.”

The judge said she believed the dog did, in fact, kill the cat and deemed the dog to be vicious. This means the dog can remain with Mackey, but with added restrictions.

According to Polk County Animal Control, the dog must be walked by a competent adult, and muzzled at all times in public. If the dog is kept outside, Mackey must build an outdoor kennel with clear “vicious dog” signage on the cage. The dog and owner must also complete dog obedience training, and follow other rules.