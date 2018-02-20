Hillsborough students to begin campus threat drills today

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Students at Hillsborough County schools will begin campus threat drills today which will include practicing lockdown and evacuation procedures.

The drills come the week after a deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Former student Nikolas Cruz is accused of opening fire at the school on Valentine’s Day, killing 17 people. http://wfla.com/2018/02/19/florida-mental-health-agency-examined-cruz-in-2016-didnt-hospitalize-him/

All schools in the district have been told to conduct lockdown and evacuation drills this week. The drills will not be surprise drills and will happen between Tuesday and Friday.

A lockdown is how students and staff would respond to an active, immediate threat to campus. The goal is for students and staff to practice this procedure and walk through the steps.

Teachers are being asked to talk with students before the drill and make it clear to them that this is only practice.

The drills will involve taking cover, locking doors and staying quiet. There will not be any violent images, loud noises, simulations or demonstrations of intruders.

The teachers will also lead students through an evacuation drill, just like the normal fire drill they do every month.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-