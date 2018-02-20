Heightened security at Pinellas schools following social media threats

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students in Pinellas County arrived at school Tuesday morning to find heightened security on campus.

The increased security comes after three known threats were made involving three schools in the county.

A student at Lealman Innovation Academy was arrested after posting a picture holding what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle with the words “Round 3 on Florida on Tuesday.” The student claimed he was joking when he posted the Snapchat threat.

“There’s nothing funny about this, especially when it comes to guns or any type of weapon or any type of threat,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

A message saying there would be a shooting on Tuesday at Pinellas Park High School was found written on a bathroom wall. Another student texted that he planned to shoot up Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School.

For those who live by the schools, they say it is sad that things have come to this.

“It makes me sad, but I am glad to see they are doing what needs to be done to protect the kids,” says Leona Terreberry.

