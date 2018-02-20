Get $1 cheeseburger from BurgerFi in Tampa Bay today only

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — BurgerFi is among the nation’s fastest-growing burger chain in the country and they want you to have a taste.

The company’s award-winning better burger concept is made from certified American black Angus beef, from the top ranches in the country.

And for you to taste the difference, on Tuesday, February 20, BurgerFi is offering $1 BurgerFi Cheeseburger with a purchase of another one.

The juicy burgers only come from ranches that adhere to the “Never-Ever” program, meaning the beef is never exposed to steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives.

Cattle that are a part of the “Never-Ever” program are free-range, humanely-treated and raised on vegetarian diets.

The burger chain said that is why only about 1 percent of the beef produced in the United States meets their standards.

Sink your teeth into this deal by mentioning it at the checkout counter.

This treat is only available in-store at participating locations and only one will be offered per customer, while supplies last.

Here are the participating Tampa Bay locations:

Tampa – Hyde Park located at 714 South Howard Avenue

located at 714 South Howard Avenue Trinity located at 2910 Little Road

located at 2910 Little Road Seminole located at 11165 Park Blvd, Suite C

>> MORE TRENDING TOPICS

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media