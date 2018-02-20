Gasparilla Distance Classic Prep: Grilled Steaks with White Bean Salad

INGREDIENTS
12 oz baby red potatoes, halved
1 small red onion, large slices
2 garlic cloves, sliced
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning, divided
1 lb grilling steaks (such as filet or NY strip)
aluminum foil
1/4 cup light lemon vinaigrette (or light balsamic vinaigrette)
1 (15-oz) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
4 cups Publix GreenWise mixed greens
STEPS
- Place potatoes in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on HIGH 8 minutes.
- Place potatoes and garlic on foil in a single layer. Top potatoes with 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning and thyme. Bring up foil sides; double-fold top and ends to seal the package.
- Place on grill (seam side up) over indirect heat; grill 15 minutes or until potatoes are hot and tender.
- Season steaks and onion slices with remaining 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning. Grill steaks 2-3 minutes on each side or until 145°F (for medium-rare). Grill onions until tender, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from heat and let steaks stand 5 minutes before slicing.
- Toss potato mixture, grilled onions, and beans with lemon vinaigrette; place on top of greens. Slice steak and serve on top of bean salad.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 440kcal; FAT 16g; SAT FAT 5g; TRANS FAT 0.5g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 580mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 42g; VIT A 60%; VIT C 60%; CALC 8%; IRON 40%