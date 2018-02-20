Gasparilla Distance Classic Prep: Grilled Steaks with White Bean Salad

Daytime Web Staff Published:

INGREDIENTS

12 oz baby red potatoes, halved
1 small red onion, large slices
2 garlic cloves, sliced
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning, divided
1 lb grilling steaks (such as filet or NY strip)
aluminum foil
1/4 cup light lemon vinaigrette (or light balsamic vinaigrette)
1 (15-oz) can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
4 cups Publix GreenWise mixed greens

STEPS

  1. Place potatoes in a microwave-safe dish; microwave on HIGH 8 minutes.
  2. Place potatoes and garlic on foil in a single layer. Top potatoes with 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning and thyme. Bring up foil sides; double-fold top and ends to seal the package.
  3. Place on grill (seam side up) over indirect heat; grill 15 minutes or until potatoes are hot and tender.
  4. Season steaks and onion slices with remaining 1/2 teaspoon steak seasoning. Grill steaks 2-3 minutes on each side or until 145°F (for medium-rare). Grill onions until tender, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from heat and let steaks stand 5 minutes before slicing.
  5. Toss potato mixture, grilled onions, and beans with lemon vinaigrette; place on top of greens. Slice steak and serve on top of bean salad.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 440kcal; FAT 16g; SAT FAT 5g; TRANS FAT 0.5g; CHOL 105mg; SODIUM 580mg; CARB 32g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 42g; VIT A 60%; VIT C 60%; CALC 8%; IRON 40%

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s