France’s Ice Skaters

With the winter Olympics in full swing, it’s interesting to note that not only american athletes train on our soil. Cyndi caught up with a figure skating team from France here in Tampa as they prepared for Peyongchang.in fact These 2 national champs spent most of the past year training here with their American and Italian coaches.
