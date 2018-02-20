FBI joins in search for missing 5-year-old boy

WICHITA, KS (KSNW) – The FBI is assisting with the search for a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday. Authorities are reporting few new leads in the disappearance of Lucas Hernandez.

During the day Monday, officers searched parks in the Wichita area; Chisholm Creek Park and Glen Dey Park which is also known as Grove Park.

Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson says despite their search efforts, they weren’t able to locate Hernandez at either location.

“We have not located him and we are trying to locate five-year-old Lucas Hernandez, so if you do have any information, please call us, tip line, (316) 383-4661,” said Davidson.

A large police presence flocked to the area of Chisholm Creek Park Sunday to continue the search for Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez was last seen at his family home in the 600 block of S. Edgemoor around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officer Davidson says police were dispatched to the home at approximately 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 26-year-old woman who is the stepmother of Lucas. She said she last saw Lucas in his bedroom at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, prior to her taking a shower and falling asleep.

“It is a taxing case, but we do continue to investigate each and every lead that we have, and that is why we continue to ask the community to call us if they have any type of information,” said Davidson.

Lucas is four feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it.

The FBI Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team is assisting the WPD with the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information of Lucas’ whereabouts to please call 316-383-4661.

