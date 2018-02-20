Child hit by vehicle in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A young child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Tampa.
Tampa police officers responded to the scene of the accident around 8 a.m. near Myrtle Street and Serena Drive.
A police department spokesperson said the child suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The child’s age and specific details about what happened have not been released.
