Brandon woman was driving 121 mph seconds before fatal Selmon Expressway crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a fiery wreck in August on the Selmon Expressway, Tampa police investigators examined the car driven by Amber Perera.

According to newly released court paperwork, the 29-year-old Brandon woman hit a whopping 121 mph just seconds before she slammed into other vehicles.

That information was gathered when investigators examined the Kia Optima’s airbag control module, which holds speed data.

Luiz, Rita and 8-year-old Giorgia Felipak died.

The documents also explain that investigators drew blood nearly six hours after the crash.

Concentrations at that time were at .072g/100mL, just below the legal limit.

They also found marijuana in her system.

“The brain has a normal level of functioning and anytime we add anything or take something away, our outside ability to experience the universe changes,” said Dr. George Kamajian, a medical marijuana expert.

Detectives said they found an electronic cigarette device in the center console of Perera’s car.

Such devices are capable of administering liquid marijuana.

Detectives also explained she had the prescription drugs Lexapro and Ativan in her system.

“You lose your ability to have certain judgments. Again, a combination of other medications, or by itself, you’re not really aware of how deep your foot’s on the accelerator, or you don’t care,” Dr. Kamajian said.

Perera remains in jail on no bond.

