Brandon library temporarily closed after bedbugs found in books

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — A library in Brandon has shut down temporarily for pest control.

According to Hillsborough County officials, staff members at the Brandon Regional Library on Vonderburg Drive found bedbugs in recently returned books on Tuesday morning. The books were immediately thrown away.

Library officials say this is an isolated incident but have contacted a pest control company to inspect, treat and clean the building. The library will be closed and all scheduled events will be canceled until the process is completed.

The library is expected to reopen on Friday.

