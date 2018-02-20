Boy shoots self in school bathroom, authorities say

MASSILLON, Ohio (WFLA) – A 7th grade student at a middle school in Ohio suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at school on Tuesday morning.

It happened at Jackson Memorial Middle School, which is located in the town of Massillon, Ohio.

WKYC reported the boy shot himself in a bathroom and was transported to a local hospital.

The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown. Four elementary schools in the town will be closed today, according to the school district.

A large crowd of parents waited anxiously outside the school to pick up their children.

