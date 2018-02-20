Arkansas ‘In God We Trust’ poster law goes into effect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – A recently-passed law requiring Arkansas schools to put up “In God We Trust” posters went into effect on Monday.

Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, gave the Bentonville School Board framed copies of the poster on Monday evening.

Dotson created the law to require all classrooms and libraries in Arkansas public schools to display “In God We Trust” if framed copies of the phrase are contributed.

The local American Legion Post helped raise the money to purchase 891 framed posters for the Bentonville School District.

Some residents at Monday’s meeting voiced opposition.

According to Dotson, the bill went through the Arkansas Legislature, passing 78-1 in the House and 20-2 in the Senate.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: