Active shooter training in demand, Largo High gets crash course

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – You can save your own life during an active shooter situation.

That’s the message from Largo police at an event at Largo High School.

The training comes almost a week after the chilling sounds of gunfire echoed through the halls at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Knowing how to react to that kind of violence can tip the scales in your favor.

“It important to keep a level head and be able to think clearly,” said Officer Keith Bowling, who is part of the team that trains people how to react during an active shooter situation.

In a video from a training session, the barricade technique is demonstrated.

Desks and chairs were stacked against a door.

Another video shows the swarm technique and the notion that you should throw whatever you have at the attacker.

“You want to throw [what] is a field-expedient weapon. Could be a cup. Could be a shoe. Could be a phone. Could be anything. We want to be able to distract the shooters,” said Officer Bowling.

At the Largo training event, students got a chance to learn what to do.

“I think I’d pretty scared but hopefully I’ll be able to handle myself,” said Seminole High freshman Victoria Foltz.

Requests for active shooter training spiked after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The massacre in Parkland is renewing interest and making people realize there is a whole new reality.

“That night, I was like very nervous. I don’t know. I just kind of like, it’s different now,” said Seminole freshman Lauryn Fox.

The training Tuesday night is only half of the course.

The more intense part happens in part two. That includes moving through different scenarios.

