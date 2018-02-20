8-year-old boy struck by car after running across Tampa street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An 8-year-old boy was injured as he ran across a street and into the path of a vehicle on Tuesday.

According to Tampa police, the accident occurred at 7:42 a.m. near Myrtle Street and Serena Drive.

Based on witness and driver statements, the boy ran across Myrtle Street and into the path of a Toyota Highlander.

The driver was traveling south on Myrtle.

She was unable to avoid hitting the child and stopped immediately after the crash.

The child was conscious and breathing at the scene.

He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, including a broken femur and several lacerations.

