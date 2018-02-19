What’s Going Around: Flu causing brain abscesses for some local students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Parents, you know the flu is still going around in big waves, but there are some other illnesses pediatricians are seeing a lot of in the Tampa Bay area.

One of the big things you’ll notice is that allergy season is in full swing. Nurses and pediatricians in Pinellas County tell 8 On Your side many school kids are coming in with terrible allergies. Symptoms are similar to colds and include coughing as well as inflammation to the eyes. This week, pollen is expected to be high in the Tampa Bay area. Doctors say over-the-counter allergy medicines should help ease the symptoms.

The flu is still hanging around. In Pinellas County, some doctors and nurses have actually seen brain abscesses caused by flu. Children who have any change in mental status with flu symptoms should go straight to the ER.

A brain abscess is caused by pus in the brain tissue which can be caused by a bacterial or fungal infection, according to Harvard Medical School. There are three ways an infection can begin:

Blood can carry an infection to the brain.

As a sinus infection, a middle ear infection, or a dental abscess can turn into a brain infection.

An infection can enter the brain through an injury like a gunshot or facial trauma or neurosurgical procedures.

Symptoms for a brain abscess include a dull headache which is on the same side of the brain as the abscess. The headache also does not improve with aspirin or pain medication. Other symptoms can include neck stiffness, seizures, personality changes, low-grade fever and muscular weakness on one side of the body. A brain abscess is treated with antibiotics and draining the abscess.

Doctors in Sarasota County tell 8 On Your Side they are encouraging parents to remind kids to wash their hands at school and cover their mouths when they sneeze and cough. Currently, they are still seeing more patients with flu than with anything else.

In Hillsborough County, RSV is making the rounds. The upper respiratory virus comes with a terrible wheezing cough. Doctors explain it just has to run it’s course, but make sure, if your child gets it, to keep them hydrated.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-