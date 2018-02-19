Virtue, Moir poised for second gold medal of PyeongChang after short dance

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada lead a competitive field after the short dance on Sunday from PyeongChang. They scored 83.67 points to notch the new highest score ever recorded in the short dance.

Their training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France suffered a costume malfunction that plagued them throughout their performance. However, they continued skating and scored 81.93 points, good enough for second place.

Reigning U.S. national ice dance champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished third with 77.75 points. They topped Maia and Alex Shibutani, who finished fourth, by 0.02 points.

The third U.S. dance team in the field, Madison Chock and Zachary Donohue finished sixth with 75.45 points.

More to come.

