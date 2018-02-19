Video shows Nikolas Cruz walking to McDonald’s after killing 17 at Stoneman Douglas HS

PARKMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – New surveillance video shows Nikolas Cruz walking to McDonald’s after killing 17 people at Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday.

The video was taken from the building next to the fast food restaurant – The Chai Center Chabad.

Police said Cruz left the high school in a crowd of fleeing students. He tried to mix in with the students who were running around.

Cruz walked to a nearby Walmart, police said, and bought a drink at the Subway outlet inside.

Then he left and went to a McDonald’s. He sat for a while, then moved on. About 40 minutes later, Cruz was detained by an officer with the Coconut Creek police department.

Cruz, a 19-year-old orphan whose mother died last year, was charged with murder.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

