Stretch of Bearss Ave. closed after crash knocks down power lines

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car crashed into a power pole early Monday morning, knocking down the pole and power lines onto a busy Hillsborough road.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m.

All lanes of West Bearss Avenue are closed at Lake Emerald Boulevard and Lake Magdalene Boulevard.

Firefighters and TECO crews are at the scene.

TECO crews are working to repair the pole and remove the downed power line from the road.

It is not known how long the road will be closed.

