St. Petersburg set to name library after President Obama

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The main library in St. Petersburg will soon be named to honor former President Barack Obama.

On Monday, in honor of Presidents Day and Black History Month, Mayor Rick Kriseman and other city officials announced St. Pete’ s Main Library is set to be renamed the “President Barack Obama Main Community Library.”

“Cities across America and throughout the world have already begun to honor President Obama and his legacy via the naming of schools and streets,” Mayor Kriseman said. “In Florida, at least five cities have already named streets or sections of highway after our 44th president.”

The city says it began thinking of an appropriate way to honor Obama as he approached the end of his final term in office. Mayor Kriseman then proposed the idea of renaming the library to community leaders in the Spring of 2017.

“We felt the most appropriate thing to name after President Barack Obama was a library, where books are read, ideas are exchanged, research is conducted and where forums and lectures can take place,” Kriseman said on Twitter.

In addition to the renaming, the library’s programming would also be enhanced to include an emphasis on presidential history and civics, as well as the contributions of former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The city’s website says it is currently planning to revitalize the library with updates and additions to parking, access and amenities using $6,000,000 from the “Penny for Pinellas.”

St. Petersburg officials have posted a survey online and are asking residents to weigh in on the plan for the “President Barack Obama Main Community Library.”