Russian bronze medal winning curler reportedly tests positive for banned substance

Russian curlers say a coach on their team has told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Women’s team skip Viktoria Moiseeva says the coach “came to tell us the news” late Sunday South Korea time.

She adds the team wanted to comfort Krushelnitsky and his wife and curling partner Anastasia Bryzgalova but “we thought that there are no words to comfort now. We just tried to stay away.”

Russian Curling Federation president Dmitry Svishchev would not confirm the athlete’s name. Svishchev said it was possible that an athlete’s food or drink had been spiked with a banned substance.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams says a failed doping test by a Russian athlete could keep the country’s banned team from being reinstated and marching under the national flag at the closing ceremony.

Krushelnitsky, whose event is over, was not with the team at the arena Monday.

Krushelnitsky and Brysgalova defeated Norway 8-4 in the mixed doubles bronze medal game after falling to Switzerland in the semifinals. They finished the PyeongChang games with a 4-3 record.