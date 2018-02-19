Polk County softball coach arrested for having sex with minor

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man who works as a youth softball coach has been charged with having sex with a teenage girl.

Billy Ray Noe, 33, was arrested at his Auburndale home after a tip that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year old girl.

According to arrest documents, investigators interviewed the teen, who said she had consensual sex with Noe on Feb. 3, 2018, after attending a Monster Jam event in Tampa with the suspect and two other people.

Noe is a City of Winter Haven utilities employee. He is also an assistant softball coach at Frostproof High School and coaches a local travel softball team that’s not affiliated with Frostproof High.

The 17-year old girl told investigators that she and Noe have been friends for several years.

According to investigators, Noe served as a coach of the teen’s travel team.