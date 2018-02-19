Polk County softball coach arrested for having sex with minor

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County man who works as a youth softball coach has been charged with having sex with a teenage girl.

Billy Ray Noe, 33, was arrested at his Auburndale home after a tip that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year old girl.

According to arrest documents, investigators interviewed the teen, who said she had consensual sex with Noe on Feb. 3, 2018, after attending a Monster Jam event in Tampa with the suspect and two other people.

Noe is a City of Winter Haven utilities employee. He is also an assistant softball coach at Frostproof High School and coaches a local travel softball team that’s not affiliated with Frostproof High.

The 17-year old girl told investigators that she and Noe have been friends for several years.

According to investigators, Noe served as a coach of the teen’s travel team.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s