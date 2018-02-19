Pasco school mourns loss of teenage student killed after drive-by shooting

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Faculty and students at a Port Richey school are overcome with grief after one of their own, a 14-year-old boy, died after a drive-by shooting. 

Pasco deputies released a composite sketch of the suspected shooter along with a picture of a black Mazda believed to be the getaway car.

The hearts of many teachers and administrators at Chasco Middle School are aching for Christian Robinson.

“It’s very tragic. It’s still so surreal,” said Christian’s 8th grade counselor Bridget Gallagher.

She said you can never prepare for this kind of loss.

“I think the hardest part is dealing with grieving of Christian and knowing that there’s still 700 other kids that need you,” Gallagher said.

“It’s every parent’s, every principal’s, worst nightmare,” said Chasco Middle School principal Brandon Bracciale.

Christian was shot in the head during the drive-by shooting, which occurred in the 6300 block of Ridge Crest Drive, according to officials.

“He was a very friendly kid, friendly student,” said Christian’s math teacher Kimberley Tutsh.

The 8th grader died from his injuries Saturday.

“He should be up there right now in my classroom,” Tutsh said.

Their focus is now on the good times spent with him.

“Always had a smile and a laugh. The kids, they flocked to him. He was such a leader for his peers,” said student support team member Angela Presto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

