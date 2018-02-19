Parents, students have mixed emotions after meeting to discuss fights at Wharton High School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There were 67 arrests in just six months on the campus of Wharton High School, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s why Hillsborough school leaders met with parents and students Monday night, hoping to ease their fears about campus safety.

Our cameras were not allowed inside the meeting but afterwards, parents and students had plenty to say.

Robert and Anne-Marie Cooper are second guessing their decision to enroll their kids in Wharton High.

“Waking up in the morning and wondering are they going to be okay going to school? Am I going to get that phone call?” said Ann-Marie.

The couple from New York wish they’d know more about the history of fighting at Wharton.

“Everything that you read on Facebook tells us that this has been going on for seven years, for five years, for six years…and we’re here again.”

Robert thought Monday’s meeting was all about appeasing the parents.

“It’s been going on for many years now and if it hasn’t been looked into yet, there’s a good chance it’s not going to be,” he said.

Wharton’s principal, Brad Woods, wants to remind students they can feel comfortable in confiding with campus leaders.

“We offer peer mediation. They can bring any information to any of the adults. Let us know that there’s potential conflict brewing,” he said.

That’s something Siya Patel and her mother, Arti, will keep in mind. Both say they felt positive about the meeting,

“It was productive because they answered a lot of questions that we’ve been talking about. And lots of parents came here and now they’re more concerned about the things going on.”

Principal Woods says they’re also looking at getting guidance and advice from outside sources, people not associated with Wharton High School, to help alleviate the conflict and violence on campus.

