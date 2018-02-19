‘Nothing funny about this,’ says Pinellas Sheriff Gualtieri about copycat school threats

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents remain on edge after threats were made at several schools in Pinellas County following the massacre in Parkland, Florida.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said students making threats following last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is nothing to joke about.

“There’s nothing funny about this, especially when it comes to guns or any type of weapon or any type of threat,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

A student at Lealman Innovation Academy was arrested after posting a picture, holding what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle with the words “Round 3 on Florida on Tuesday.”

The copycat threat comes after a South Carolina teen posted “Round Two Florida Tomorrow” on Snapchat.

“What he did was very serious,” said officials.

A woman at the teen’s house, believed to be the mother, refused to answer the door Monday.

Officials are following up on additional threats made at other schools.

A message saying there would be a shooting on Tuesday at Pinellas Park High School was found written on a bathroom wall.

Another student texted that he planned to shoot up Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School.

“The kids need to know that there’s a time and a place, and there’s no time and a place for threats, taking pictures with guns, threatening others, anything along those lines,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

“It is going to be taken seriously and there is going to be consequences if you do it.”

The teen is charged with making a written threat.

