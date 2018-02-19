New twist to old income tax return scam puts bogus refund in your account

(WFLA/NBCNC) – There’s a new twist to the old scam of thieves filing a tax return in your name, then pocketing the refund.

If a big check from the IRS unexpectedly shows up in your mailbox or in your bank account, don’t try to cash it.

“Now, that’s not your money and if you don’t actually return it to the IRS, you could get in trouble,” said tax lawyer Kelly Phillips Erb.

Erb says if that happens, you’re likely a victim of the latest tax scam, where thieves file a bogus return using your identity and have the refund sent to you or your account.

The thieves then try to con you out of it.

“They either pose as IRS or as a debt collector associated… with the IRS,” said Erb.

“They will tell you that there is a refund that you’re not entitled to that is in your account or in your mailbox… And they give you instructions to return it, but it gets returned not to the IRS, but to the thieves.”

The IRS detected the scam around Feb. 1 after complaints from taxpayers.

The IRS will never contact you by phone, but you can go online to www.irs.gov to learn how to contact them.

