Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent’s cookies made them high

BANGOR, ME (AP) — The director of a day care says cookies dropped off by a parent as a Valentine’s Day treat left about dozen staff members feeling high.

Police were called to the Watch Me Shine day care in Maine on Wednesday and seized the cookies for testing.

Day care director Tiffany Nowicki tells the Bangor Daily News that the cookies were left on a staff room table. No children ate any.

Two workers reported feeling woozy. About 10 others reported less intense symptoms.

Police say the parent who brought them in could be charged if the cookies test positive for drugs.

Nowicki says the day care has always barred adults from sharing food with children, but will now prohibit bringing in outside food for children or staff.

