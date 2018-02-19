Monday meeting will address fights on Wharton High School campus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents of students at Wharton High School in New Tampa just want to know their kids are safe.

Lately, some are not so sure. There have been numerous fights on campus this school year and deputies have made dozens of arrest on school grounds.

Earlier this month, there was a fight on campus involving two students. Before it was said and done, 37 deputies responded to the school. A sheriff’s office spokesman told News Channel 8 every deputy in that district was at the school and other deputies were called in to take care of other routine and emergency calls.

Some parents say enough is enough. Monday, school leaders are meeting with parents at the school to talk about possible solutions in the wake of the school fights.

Brian Britton isn’t concerned about his son’s safety.

“My son’s pretty tough… we haven’t stopped sending him to school or anything like that.”

But in the same breath, Britton says he and his wife are concerned about what’s going on at the school.

“My wife’s talking to other parents, maybe putting some committee together, but I don’t know how far that’s gone but it’s a definite concern,” he said.

Juanita Jackson says she believes all the fighting is a distraction.

“I really think the school needs to work on controlling the students,” said Jackson. She doesn’t believe adding more law enforcement presence is a long term solution.

“I”m concerned that they’ve put heavy police activity in here because I think that will scare the kids more than anything.”

School district spokeswoman Tanya Arja says fights at high schools are nothing new. The posting of videos on social media does add a new dimension for administrators.

“This is not a Wharton issue… This is a small group of students who are causing problems and they’re bringing these issues into Wharton High School,” said Arja.

Arja wants to assure parents that school leaders are doing what they can to address the issue.

“You know, obviously parents are frustrated by it, and the administrators at the school want them to know that they are doing everything they can, but they need parents’ help too.”

Monday’s meeting at the school was not open to the public, only parents, teachers and other school district employees.

Arja expects it to be a discussion where everyone can come together and discuss possible solutions. She also says the school principal plans to solicit the aid of students with their ideas to address the issue.

The following is the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office release from Feb. 8:

Wharton High School witnessed a string of student disturbances yesterday that prompted a larger than normal response and resources from Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. There were 37 deputies from street crimes, patrol, community outreach, school resources, motor units and supervisors that responded to the school located at 20150 Bruce B Downs Boulevard in the early afternoon of Feb. 7 after another fight broke out. Several large fights occurred last week and again on Tuesday. On Wednesday, school Administrators asked the Sheriff’s office to respond to their campus when it became apparent that more fights were potentially brewing. While it is unclear what the motivations behind the incidents were, it is believed that neighborhood issues between individual students have been spilling onto the campus.

Below is a synopsis of events that occurred on Wharton’s campus:

Feb. 2:

At the end of school, a large fight erupted on the bus ramp. It involved approximately 20 students. Eleven arrests are pending based on a review of school surveillance video for that fight.

Feb. 6:

1 p.m: A fight broke out just outside of the cafeteria. Deputies and administrators broke up the fight, detained the subjects involved and dispersed the student crowd which had formed around the fight.

1:15 p.m: A separate fight broke out in the center courtyard/mosaic area of the school involving several students and causing another crowd of students to form.

3 p.m: During school dismissal two separate fights broke out at the school. Multiple patrol units who were already on scene in reference to the two previous incidents responded and broke up the fight.

One student was arrested and charged with Battery on a Specified Employee, Affray/Disruption of a School Function. Six other students were arrested with Affray/Disruption of a School Function. There were seven arrests on Feb. 6.

Feb. 7:

1 p.m: A fight occurred. One student was charged with Misdemeanor Battery, Resist w/o Violence and Disruption of a School Function. A second student was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest w/ Violence and Disruption of a School Function.

2 p.m: A deputy was spat on by a student as he was trying to talk him out of a fight. That student was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest. Deputies remained on scene to ensure the safety of faculty and students until the school had cleared with a special, staggered bell release at normal time.

There were a total of three arrests Feb. 7.

The school district then issued its own statement in response to the sheriff’s office:

In regard to the Sheriff’s Office release about Wharton High School: Today was a quiet day at Wharton High School. Our students and staff had a great day of learning which including Black History Month presentations. There were no issues on campus today. The district worked hand in hand with the Sheriff’s Office this week. Although there was an enhanced law enforcement presence earlier in the week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and district school security significantly decreased the law enforcement presence on campus today. Both the Sheriff’s Office and school security believed based on measures taken earlier in the week, there would be no other issues today and the decision was made to reduce the number of personnel accordingly. The vast majority of the students at Wharton High School are making good choices. This is a small number of students causing a disruption. We reiterate these fights are not school-related but stem from neighborhood issues or posts on social media. However, when these fights come on to our campus, we take it seriously. The district is taking steps to address some of these conflicts.

School administrators will be working with students to reinforce expectations around respect and focus on academics and behavior. A second school resource officer, from the district’s school security, will be assigned to Wharton High School for the remainder of the year for support and to build relationships with our students. Wharton High School has amazing successes every day. The vast majority of our students are focused on what matters and that is reaching their full potential as students.

