Manatee sheriff seeks help finding missing Bradenton girl

Jalyssa Shannon was reported missing.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Bradenton girl who was last seen on Sunday night.

Jalyssa Shannon was last seen leaving her home on 65th Avenue West at 9 p.m. on Sunday. She lives at the same address as Janessa Shannon, who was reported missing in July of 2017 and was found dead in a Riverview nature preserve.

Janessa’s father, Nashon Shannon, was arrested and charged with her death. 

Deputies say she left her home on foot. When she did not return home after a several hours, Jalyssa’s mother called the sheriff’s office to report her missing.

If you see Jalyssa, call 911.

