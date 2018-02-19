Life Hacks: Throw a nice dinner party on a take-out budget

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — These days, we’re a “casual dining” society. Formal dining rooms aren’t included in many new homes, and fewer people are hanging on to Grandma’s good China.

The good news is, you can still throw a nice dinner party on a takeout budget.

Marsha Strickhouser’s passion is serving up beautiful, but inexpensive, tables. She’s collected tableware for years, often purchasing pieces at Goodwill, estate sales and online. She believes setting a gorgeous table sets the tone for an enjoyable meal with family and friends.

“It gives your friends something to remember, and brings a very welcoming presentation,” Strickhouser said.

She’s offered up a beginner’s primer on setting a nice table, for little or no money.

Tablecloth: Most of us don’t have a collection of tablecloths, so consider using a quilt.

Runner: Instead of a runner, use a fashion scarf! These colorful accessories can double for added texture down the center of your table.

Table setting: There’s no need for fancy China. Plain, white, everyday plates can be jazzed up with accessories.

Centerpiece: use potted plants you already have, and nestle them in colorful dishes or bowls. Strickhouser found the ones featured in this story at Target. Another option is to use clear glassware, filled with fresh flowers.

Other tips:

Layer colorful paper cocktail napkins, which can be purchased at most discount homewares stores – many under five dollars per pack – on top of your dinner plates.

Top the dinner plates and napkins with salad plates. Here’s where you might want to up the ante by adding in colorful or patterned dishes. Strickhouser suggests shopping at Goodwill. Her tip: look for opened sets and purchase only the pieces that don’t have chips, crackling or obvious mars from silverware.

Brand names to look for when buying second-hand: Spode, Noritake, Lennox, Mikasa.

For fun parties, like a birthday get-together, cover the top plate with sprinkles and plan to serve ice cream for dessert.

Candles always add a nice touch, and candle holders are easy to find at discount or thrift stores. Strickhouser says it’s not necessary to use a matching set. She believes mixing different heights, textures and materials adds visual interest. Tie the look together with the same type of candle.

Raid your cabinets or personal collections of small items that can be used to adorn the table.

For added sentiment, place a small trinket at each seat that your guests can take with them.

For more ideas and tips from Strickhouser, visit her blog, ThePlateGirl.