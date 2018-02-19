How Elana Meyers Taylor recruits elite athletes to bobsled

Elana Meyers Taylor knows that she needs a strong, fast and powerful push athlete to get the best possible start.

Taking matters into her own hands, the two-time Olympic medalist has unabashedly contacted elite athletes from other sports on social media about trying bobsled.

“Athletes take her seriously,” said U.S. bobsled head coach Brian Shimer. “She is not just anybody—she’s an Olympic medalist and a world champion.”

Speed is the first trait she looks Meyers Taylor looks for in a potential recruit. Her targets are usually about 150-175 pounds, since “you need a little bit of size behind you. It is a gravity sport.”

Her sales pitch is simple:

“I know you don’t know what you’re doing, but nobody else does either, and we’ll teach you everything you know. Just bring your athleticism and we’ll lead you to Olympic medal.”

It has worked.