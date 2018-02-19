Hillsborough schools to hold lockdown, evacuation drills following school shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several schools in Hillsborough County are holding lockdown and evacuation drills this week. Parents at both Alonso High and Plant High were notified about the drills.

This is all in response to the Parkland tragedy where 17 people were shot and killed. Authorities say former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire on campus.

Law enforcement offices across the Tampa Bay area have received threats from people wishing to cause violence on school campuses. They are taking each threat seriously.

A 14-year-old student from Lealman Innovation Academy was arrested for a post he made on the app, Snapchat.

The post shows the teenager holding what appears to be an AR-15 style rifle with the caption, “Round 3 for Florida on Tuesday.” He told authorities it was his friend’s BB gun and that it was a joke. Cops arrested him.

Authorities in Sarasota County are on high alert this week following a tip about a Riverview High School student’s suspicious behavior. No specific threat was made, but officers and schools aren’t taking any chances.

