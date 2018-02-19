Hillsborough County Schools to begin increased lockdown, evacuation training this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Karyn Freeman has six grandkids in local schools.

Their safety is top of mind.

But, talk of lockdown and evacuation drills in schools has her wondering why.

“They’re too young. They’re too young. No, I don’t think that’s the answer,” Freeman said.

Retired police detective Jim Howard is now executive director of Trinity Security Allies, which educates churches and schools on safety and security.

He thinks they should all have a plan.

“When you go through these scenarios and you go through these trainings, you remember it when the alarm goes off, use that to visualize it. You walk through it with your mind,” he said.

Howard encourages school officials to teach staff and students how to quickly lock doors and windows and block entrances with furniture and even book bags.

“You start to save lives when you do the training,” Howard said.

Hillsborough County Schools will begin beefed up lockdown and evacuation training this week.

“We have training but we want to make sure. these are good times to reinforce all those important points to our teachers, staff and administrators across the district,” Superintendent Jeff Eakins said.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: