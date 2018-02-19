Havard Lorentzen wins 500m gold, sets new Olympic record

All it takes is four years. In four years, Havard Lorentzen (NOR) went from finishing 32nd in Sochi to first in PyeongChang.

The 25-year old set a new 500m Olympic record on the way to his first Olympic medal.

Norway rank second all-time in the 500m with 14 medals, but had not won a medal in 50 years prior to Lorentzen. To find the last Norwegian gold medal winner in the event was have to go back even further to 1948, when Finn Helgesen won the event.

Cha Min-Kyu (KOR) and Tingyu Gao (CHN) followed the Norwegian on the podium.

Cha tied Casey Randolph’s (USA) Olympic record in the 500m, only to have the record broken by .01 of a second.

Through 12 skaters, all of the American speed skaters were out of medal contention.

As expected, Mitch Whitmore was the fastest American in the 500m, finishing in 35.13 seconds. 

Jonathan Garcia . Garcia was initially penalized for a false start.

Kimani Griffin (USA) completed his Olympic debut in 35.38 seconds

 

