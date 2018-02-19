Gov. Scott calls on FBI to release details on ‘failure to investigate’ accused school shooter

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on the FBI to release all of the details surrounding what he’s calling the bureau’s “failure” to investigate Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is the 19-year-old accused of opening fire at Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in a shooting that left 17 people dead.

Last week, the FBI said the bureau investigated a 2017 YouTube comment made by an account with the name Nikolas Cruz. The comment said, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter. The agency could not identify the person who made the comment.

The bureau also received a specific report in January about Cruz’s behavior and his access to guns. The agency said agents failed to investigate that tip. After the information on the FBI tip was released, Gov. Scott called on Director Christopher A. Wray to resign.

He is now demanding that the agency release all of the details about its failure to investigate information that was given on Jan. 5 about “Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

In a statement, Gov. Scott called it an “inexcusable inaction.”

“The FBI’s failure to initiate an investigation raises many questions, and the victims’ families deserve answers now,” he said. “I am calling on the FBI to immediately release all details surrounding the Bureau’s failure to act on a tip it received, including all details and protocols.”

“People in Washington tend to want to investigate, hold hearings and put off what truly needs to be done. Instead, someone needs to be held accountable,” he added.

The governor also said Monday that he will be organizing meetings with both state and local leaders to discuss ways to keep students safe, including improvements to school safety and keeping guns away from people struggling with mental illness.

A workshop is scheduled to be held Tuesday with law enforcement, school administrators teachers, mental health experts and state agency leadership. According to a news release, Gov. Scott will attend the workshops throughout the day and will then hold a roundtable at the end to discuss findings.

“While there are only three weeks left of the legislative session, we must make changes to keep students safe,” Gov. Scott said in a statement. “A tragedy like what occurred in Broward County must never happen again and swift action is needed now. I am bringing local and state leaders together to find solutions on how to prevent violence in our schools and keep guns out of the hands of mentally ill individuals. This is an urgent matter that we must address quickly.”