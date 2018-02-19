Social media attacks Elizabeth Swaney after interesting Olympic debut

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA/WCMH) — Elizabeth Swaney’s performance in the freeski halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics may be the most unusual one ever.
On Monday, Swaney, 33, (who was born in the United States), represented Hungary in the women’s freeski halfpipe.
And while most people are used to seeing spectacular acrobats performed by the world-class athletes, things came to a screeching halt when Swaney took the course.
Video shows her making her way to the halfpipe where she…did…nothing. No triple corks. No tail grabs. No big air. Nothing.
She rode up the halfpipe walls, and back down again. She did spin around at the end for at least an attempt at something resembling a trick, but her effort wasn’t rewarded by the judges. She finished with an overall score of 30, out of 100.
Needless to say, Swaney did not qualify for the finals.
So how did she qualify for the Olympics; the echelon of competition featuring some of the best athletes in the world?
According to Yahoo, she showed up to competitions. Turns out there’s not much depth in women’s freeski halfpipe and she did just enough to qualify for the 2018 Olympics, which required a certain amount of top 30 finishes.
NEW OLYMPIAN! Thank you, friends, coaches, training teammates, co-workers & family, for helping me become the first Olympic freestyle skier in Hungary’s history. Ready for the Olympic flame! I was born during the summer Olympics, and kept a life of skating/rowing/skeleton Olympic dreams before learning to ski 8 years ago. Skiing became a new world for me. Over 7 years, I have taught a few hundred people to ski while trying to give others the same opportunity I had. Over the past 6, I have also been fortunate to be coached by the most amazing freestyle ski training team. In February, I will be among the 24 women (+ 27 men) around the world that will compete in ski halfpipe in PyeongChang, South Korea. Congrats to my fellow freestyle competitors as well as friends in other sports; it’s been a long road for many of us! While I am thrilled, honored, and humbled, at the same time, my heart breaks for those athletes who tried so hard, and sacrificed a lot over 4, 8, 10, 20+ years etc. and were in many cases so close, but ultimately won’t be on this Olympic roster. I’ve been there before. There’s so many amazing athletes in this position; from other friends & fellow/former competitors in freestyle skiing and skeleton, to athletes in many other disciplines as well, I’m sure. You have all inspired me, pushed me, and I have learned from you. Your presence will be felt at these Games and you deserve to be recognized. Thank you to @thumbtack @pcssfreeski @parkcitymountain @deervalleyresort @utaholympicpark and @instaviser for all your help on the snow and off! #believe #nevergiveup #skihungary #hungarianolympicteam #simagyarorszag #ecclesiastes3v11 #james1v2 #olympics #freestyleski #olympicflame #pyeongchang2018
Using her grandparents’ heritage, she claimed Hungarian lineage and traveled to competitions around the world where there weren’t many entrants.
She never finished better than 13th out of 15 competitors, without ever attempting a single trick, Yahoo reports.
While some have criticized Swaney and her appearance at the Pyeongchang games, others have compared her to Tonga’s Pita Taufatofua, who also traveled the world to qualify for the Winter Olympics despite not being a serious contender.
At least now she can say she’s an Olympic athlete…sort of.
Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media