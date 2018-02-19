Free dental clinics for kids today at 3 Pinellas locations

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Kids can get free dental care today at three locations in Pinellas County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 of 5 children aged 5 to 11 have at least one untreated cavity. Cavities are preventable with daily oral health routines and access to dental care.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is taking part in the American Dental Association (ADA) Foundation’s “Give Kids a Smile” event on Monday, Feb. 19.

Eligible children and teens ages 4-18 will be provided with exams, X-rays, cleanings and sealants, all at no cost to their families. Services are available to children and teens receiving Medicaid or have no insurance.

No pre-registration is required; however, children and teens will be seen on a first come, first serve basis until all slots are filled. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of service.

The three DOH-Pinellas clinics will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the following locations:

  • St. Petersburg:  205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
  • Mid-County:  8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo.
  • Clearwater:   310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Karen Hodge, Dental Services Manager for DOH-Pinellas, looks forward to the annual event and the ongoing collaboration with community partners including the Pinellas County Dental Association. “Annual events like Give Kids a Smile help us continue to work towards our goal of giving all children the opportunity to have a cavity-free smile,” she says.

DOH-Pinellas has participated in the ADA Foundation’s Give Kids a Smile movement for nearly ten years. The local event is made possible by DOH-Pinellas, the Pinellas County Dental Association and the Upper Pinellas County Dental Association.

For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthyPinellas.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s