Free dental clinics for kids today at 3 Pinellas locations

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Kids can get free dental care today at three locations in Pinellas County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 1 of 5 children aged 5 to 11 have at least one untreated cavity. Cavities are preventable with daily oral health routines and access to dental care.

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is taking part in the American Dental Association (ADA) Foundation’s “Give Kids a Smile” event on Monday, Feb. 19.

Eligible children and teens ages 4-18 will be provided with exams, X-rays, cleanings and sealants, all at no cost to their families. Services are available to children and teens receiving Medicaid or have no insurance.

No pre-registration is required; however, children and teens will be seen on a first come, first serve basis until all slots are filled. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of service.

The three DOH-Pinellas clinics will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 19 at the following locations:

St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

Mid-County: 8751 Ulmerton Rd., Largo.

Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.

Karen Hodge, Dental Services Manager for DOH-Pinellas, looks forward to the annual event and the ongoing collaboration with community partners including the Pinellas County Dental Association. “Annual events like Give Kids a Smile help us continue to work towards our goal of giving all children the opportunity to have a cavity-free smile,” she says.

DOH-Pinellas has participated in the ADA Foundation’s Give Kids a Smile movement for nearly ten years. The local event is made possible by DOH-Pinellas, the Pinellas County Dental Association and the Upper Pinellas County Dental Association.

For information about DOH-Pinellas, go to www.PinellasHealth.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthyPinellas.

