Federal agents raid 4 Pinellas County locations in large fentanyl bust

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Drug Enforcement Administration and FBI agents raided four locations in Pinellas County on Thursday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office confirms Dion Gregory Fisher was arrested on charges of trafficking fentanyl.

The DEA declined to confirm any information about the case, but public records show agents seized 6.49 grams of fentanyl powder in the raids.

Search warrants were served at 10124 Nassau Court in Seminole, 13791 49th Street North in Clearwater, 11788 66th Street North in Largo, and 13625 50th Way North in Clearwater in connection with the case.

Albert Hallman works next to one of the locations and was there when federal agents arrived.

“I heard most of the commotion, banging on the doors and they were yelling, ‘search warrant’ and ‘DEA,'” said Hallman.

Agents wore special suits to enter the buildings and set up decontamination stations to hose down after they came out of the businesses involved.

“The officer said that if it just touches you, you could be dead in 24 hours,” said Hallman.

Several people who work near the locations involved did not want to give their names but say having a drug operation and dangerous chemicals next to their businesses is frightening.

Hallman agrees.

“Terrifies me. I don’t see how anybody could even think about doing something like that and have a conscious about themselves,” he said.

