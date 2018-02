HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway is causing a backup for drivers headed to Tampa.

The drive to Tampa from Pinellas will take more than an hour and a half.

The crash is in the eastbound lanes. Drivers are using the shoulder to get by.

Westbound lanes are slow due to drivers slowing down to see what is happening.

Alternative routes are the Howard Frankland Bridge or Hillsborough Avenue through Oldsmar.

