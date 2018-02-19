Candlelight vigils held tonight in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco as part of statewide memorial

(WFLA) – Multiple vigils will be held in the Tampa Bay area Monday night as part of a statewide candlelight vigil honoring the victims of the tragic shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Florida PTA is organizing the statewide candlelight vigil which will be held Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

The Florida PTA is using the social media hashtag #NOMORE.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, vigils are scheduled to be held at the following locations in the Tampa Bay area. Unless otherwise noted, all candlelight vigils will take place at 7 p.m..

Hillsborough County

Curtis Hixon Park – 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa, 33602: The Hillsborough County School District is asking people to wear a white shirt and blue jeans. Parents and students are all invited.

Pasco County

Sims Park – 6341 Bank St., New Port Richey, 34652

– 6341 Bank St., New Port Richey, 34652 Land O Lakes Recreational Complex Pavilion – 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, 34639

– 3032 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, 34639 Wesley Chapel District Park Pavilion – 7727 Boyette Road, Wesley Chapel, 33554

Pinellas County

Tarpon Springs High School – 6 p.m. – 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs, 34689

6 p.m. – 1411 Gulf Rd., Tarpon Springs, 34689 Ponce de Leon Elementary – 7 a.m. – 1301 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Clearwater, 33756

Here is the list of other locations where vigils will be held. If you don’t see a location near you, the Florida PTA encourages you to form your own vigil at a place of your choosing.

Alachua County

Alachua County Public School Offices – 620 E. University Ave., Gainesville, 32601

Broward County

Glades Middle School – 16700 Bass Creek Road, Miramar, 32037

– 16700 Bass Creek Road, Miramar, 32037 Crystal Lake Middle School – 3551 NE 3rd Ave, Pompano Beach, 33064

– 3551 NE 3rd Ave, Pompano Beach, 33064 Horizon Elementary School – 2101 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise, 33322

– 2101 N. Pine Island Rd., Sunrise, 33322 Betti Stradling Park – 10301 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, 33071

Duval County

Duval Bethel Baptist Institutional Church – 215 Bethel Baptist Street Jacksonville, 32202

Escambia County

East Brent Baptist Church – 4801 N. Davis Hwy., Pensacola, 32503

Indian River County

Vero Beach High School Stadium – 1707 16th Street, Vero Beach, 32960 – 6:45 pm arrival finish by 7:30 pm.

Leon County

School of Arts and Sciences at the Centre PTA – The Pavilion at the Centre of Tallahassee, 2415 N Monroe St., Tallahassee, 32303

Martin County

Stuart Memorial Park – 300 SE Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, 34994

Miami-Dade County

Coral Gables United Church of Christ – 2 PM – 3010 De Soto Blvd Coral Gables, 33134

– 2 PM – 3010 De Soto Blvd Coral Gables, 33134 Hialeah Gardens Sr High School – 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, 33018

– 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd, Hialeah Gardens, 33018 The Bethel Church – 14440 Lincoln Blvd Miami, 33176

Orange County

Ronald Blocker Educational Leadership Center – 445 W. Amelia Street, Orlando, 32801

Palm Beach County

Libby Wesley Amphitheatre – 2 SW 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, 33444

Seminole County

Winter Park Masonic Park – 1495 Grand Rd., Winter Park, 32792

The Florida PTA released the following statement after the shooting on Feb. 14-

Statement from Florida PTA President, Cindy Gerhardt re: Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S., Broward County, Florida.

This afternoon I received a text that no one who leads the largest child advocacy association in this state would ever want to read. The school shooting tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has set each and every parent, grandparent, sibling, family and community member back on their heels. The heaviness of this horrific act has suffocated us with grief, sadness, hopelessness and hurt.

Florida PTA has a long and successful legacy of fighting for the safety, health and well-being of ALL children in our state, but today we feel like we have fallen short. Children left their homes that will never return. Our hearts are mourning for each and every victim and their families and loved ones. There are simply no words that one can offer at this time to a mother who has lost her baby boy, or a father who has lost his Valentine. Our minds are struggling to find answers but more importantly, our determination is stronger than ever to ensure that this tragic moment is never repeated. Our children are not statistics and enough weeping has occurred to fill the Gulf that surrounds our state. Enough.

While you may not recognize the faces or know the names, each and every person involved will be impacted in ways we cannot fathom and they will need our support. Kim Potanovic, PTSA President at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School says, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims of this horrific event. We condemn this senseless loss of life, and we plan to do whatever we can to help the staff, students and families affected by this tragedy.”

We ask that you please keep them in your hearts and find ways to honor them with your advocacy and actions.

