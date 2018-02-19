71-year-old woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a New Port Richey home invasion and sexual assault that occurred on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 71-year-old victim entered a residence located on Heather Street at 8:17 a.m. to check on the home for the homeowner.

The victim was met by an unknown man, armed with a handgun with a red or orange tip, who sexually battered her.

The man is described as a Hispanic or black man, 25-35 years of age.

He is approximately six feet tall with a thin goatee, scar on his right forearm and a tattoo on his chest that reads “DORTHA” and another unknown tattoo on his chest.

The man told the victim that his name was Kevin prior to fleeing on foot at 10 a.m.

The man was last seen walking north on Heather Street.

If you have any information regarding the incident or can identify the suspect, contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-793-2488 or Tampa Bay Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

