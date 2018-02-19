2018 Pasco County Fair runs through Feb. 25

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2018 Pasco County Fair opened on Monday and will run through Feb. 25.

The fairgrounds are located at 36722 FL-52 in Dade City.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Kids under age 5 get into the fair for free. Parking is free.

Fair hours and dates:

Feb. 19: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Feb. 20: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Feb. 21: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Feb. 22: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Feb. 23: 4 p.m. to Midnight

Feb. 24: 10 a.m. to Midnight

Feb. 25: Noon to7 p.m.

Fair events include a spaghetti eating contest, live boxing, a karaoke contest, a parade, youth exhibits and more.

You can find out more information about the fair, including daily events, prices for midway ride tickets and concessions, by clicking here.

