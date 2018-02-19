12-year-old sister of murdered teen goes missing in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton girl has been missing since Sunday night and her family is terrified for her safety. That’s because her sister turned up missing as well last year – and was later found dead.

Within hours of the girl’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office began notifying the public. Her whereabouts are unknown and the family is hoping she’s not in danger.

Twelve-year-old Jalyssa Shannon went missing on Sunday night after having an argument with her mother at their home on 65th Avenue West.

“She just got in trouble last night and she doesn’t listen very well,” said Shannon’s grandfather Larry Mosley.

Authorities are hoping someone knows where she is because unfortunately, her family is no stranger to the headlines.

Last year, her older sister Janessa went missing and was later found dead in a nature preserve. Her father Nashon Shannon was charged with her murder.

Now, Jalyssa has gone missing too.

“She just took off and hasn’t been back yet and we’re just hoping wherever she went, whoever she’s with, to get her back home because her mother is very upset,” said Mosley.

Jalyssa has suffered from depression since her sister’s death.

“Her mother, she’s already got her counseling, hoping that would help some too…She needed a lot more help,” explained Mosley.

The family is hoping Jalyssa comes back home soon.

“I’m upset too you know, because I just lost a granddaughter, her older sister. And I don’t want nothing to happen to her either. I want her to understand that,” said Mosley.

Jalyssa is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs 175 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and capris pants.

If you have any information on this case, call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.