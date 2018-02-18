What to watch: Women’s downhill

How to watch

Training: Sunday, Feb. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET

Training: Monday, Feb. 19, 9:00 p.m. ET

Final: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET

Medal favorites

Lindsey Vonn will return to the snow after finishing tied for sixth in the combined event in her 2018 Olympic debut.

After the race, Vonn wrote on Instagram that “I’m not crying or sad because I left my heart on the mountain and that’s all I can do” and vowed “I will be ready to give it my all once again” in downhill.

Vonn became the first U.S. woman to win an Olympic downhill gold medal in 2010. A knee injury prevented her from competing in Sochi, but she arrives in PyeongChang healthy and having won back-to-back World Cup downhills.

Vonn has had success in PyeongChang. She finished second, behind Italy’s Sofia Goggia, in a World Cup downhill on the Olympic course last March. She also clocked the fastest time in Saturday’s training run.

Goggia tops the World Cup standings in the event, followed by Vonn and Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather.

Tina Maze and Dominique Gisin, who had Alpine skiing’s first-ever tie for Olympic gold in Sochi, have both retired. 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Lara Gut is still active and finished third in the 2016-17 World Cup standings.

2014 Sochi Games medalists

Gold: Tina Maze (Slovenia) and Dominique Gisin (Switzerland)

Silver: None (tie for gold)

Bronze: Lara Gut (Switzerland)

2017 World Championships medalists

Gold: Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia)

Silver: Stephanie Venier (Austria)

Bronze: Lindsey Vonn (USA)