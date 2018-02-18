‘Round 3 on Florida:’ St. Pete teen arrested for school shooting threat on Snapchat

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 14-year-old from St. Petersburg is facing charges after deputies say he posted a photo on Snapchat threatening a school shooting.

According to Pinellas County detectives, the teenager posted a picture around 11 p.m. on Friday that said, “Round 3 on Florida on Tuesday.” Investigators say the photo indicated the shooting would take place at the Lealman Innovation Academy, where the suspect is a student.

The picture showed the teen holding what appeared to be an AR-15 style assault rifle. Detectives later recovered it and identified it as a BB gun.

The photo was taken just two days after a gunman opened fire at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the post on Saturday afternoon after concerned citizens reported it. Shortly after they found out, they identified the suspect and went to his home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect immediately told detectives, “I know why you are here, because of the photo.” The teen showed detectives the picture and admitted he took the selfie and posted it on his Snapchat.

Detectives say the teen was at his friend’s house on Friday and was checking Snapchat when he saw the viral photo of a South Carolina boy holding what appeared to be an AR-15 with the message, “Round 2 of Florida tomorrow.” That suspect has since been arrested.

According to detectives, the 14-year-old St. Pete boy thought the post was “messed up.”

The incident report states he then noticed his friend’s AR-15 replica BB gun and grabbed it to take a selfie. The suspect told authorities he thought he would be “funny” by posting the picture on his Snapchat with the “Round 3” caption.

The 14-year-old was arrested Saturday night and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Since the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says it has received several complaints of suspicious individuals who might be a threat to commit a similar act. Deputies have not made any other arrests but are continuing to investigate the complaints.

The sheriff’s office encourages the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately so they can investigate.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

