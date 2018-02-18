President Trump to meet with Florida high school students

By Published:
President Donald Trump gestures as he walks as he leaves the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in Washington, for a trip to his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a listening session with high school students this week following the deadly school shooting in Florida.

A White House schedule says Trump will host students and teachers Wednesday. He also will meet with state and local officials on school safety on Thursday.

The White House did not immediately answer questions about which students would be attending the session.

Students who survived the shooting in Parkland that left 17 dead have focused their anger on the president, urging him and other elected officials to do something about gun violence.

The president visited the community Friday, seeking out victims at a hospital and meeting first responders.

Otherwise, his attention has been almost fully on the Russia investigation, the subject of a series of tweets he fired posted Sunday.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

