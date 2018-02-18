Man walking on sidewalk hit, killed by accused drunk driver near St. Pete Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies say a DUI crash near St. Pete Beach left a 40-year-old man dead Saturday night.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Captiva Circle and Blind Pass Road.

Investigators say 40-year-old Peter Chenhall was walking on the sidewalk in that area when he was hit by a 2004 Lexus RX330 that drove over the curb and up onto the sidewalk.

The driver of the Lexus, identified by deputies as 51-year-old Carolyn Yovan, is accused of leaving the scene and then causing a second crash about two miles away at Gulf Boulevard and Gulf Winds Drive. No one was injured in the second crash.

Paramedics responding to the first crash took Chenhill to Bayfront Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say Yovan showed signs of impairment at the scene and refused to provide breath samples. She was arrested around 10:30 p.m. and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Yovan is charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash with death and driving while license is suspended or revoked.

